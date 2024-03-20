BYU-Idaho’s Campus Recreation hosted a powerlifting competition at the John W. Hart Building on Saturday.

Brielle Cazier, the fitness advisor for Campus Recreation, is in charge of all campus fitness events and classes, including the powerlifting competition.

Cazier’s favorite part of organizing this event is seeing everybody getting together and cheering each other on.

“It’s a competition, but there’s so much energy for each other,” Cazier said. “You’re all cheering each other on and supporting each other. That’s what it’s all about. They build friendships here, and that’s, that’s why we put it on.”

Lily and Tyler Aho are a married couple who both competed and placed in the top three spots in Saturday’s event.

Tyler has participated in the competition before and Lily decided to join him this time around.

“I’m more of a runner, so we try to compromise and I said I would do a powerlifting competition if you would do a half marathon with me,” Lily Aho said. “So that’s what’s next.”

The couple had been training for the event since January and would encourage others who are wondering whether or not to try it, to go for it.

“I think it’s worth a try,” Lily Aho said. “It just kind of makes you push yourself and you get hype from other people too, which is fun.”

Tyler Aho said that weightlifting is a huge mental game and it felt good to be able to push himself mentally and follow through with his goals.

“Sure it’s competitive, but really, it’s you against yourself,” Tyler Aho said. “And it’s super fun being surrounded by a bunch of people that are cheering you on.”

Students can find fitness classes and events like powerlifting on Campus Recreation’s Instagram, website and I-Belong.