Campus resources for stress management

Like many others, BYU-Idaho students work with various stressors throughout college life. Although many face school, work, relationship or spiritual stressors, BYU-I provides helpful resources to aid students in coping with stress.

One major resource is the Counseling Center located on the second floor in the Student Health and Counseling Center. From Monday to Friday, it remains open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As long as you’re matriculated day student (with) six credits, the services are available,” said Reed Stoddard, a Counseling Center director and a licensed clinical social worker.

Off-track students with at least six credits are also able to use the Counseling Center. Online students and non-students cannot use the counseling center services.

An appointment must be scheduled for a session, but for students in desperate need of counseling, a same-day action call is available. This allows students to go in on the same day they call.

“The busiest time is the afternoon — students request it more most likely because of morning class schedules,” Stoddard said. “Fall and winter semesters are busiest too because of the influx of students and the colder weather keeps people inside more.”

“If you call the day of no problem, but if you don’t call or show up there will be a fee,” Stoddard said.

The fee would be charged to the student’s school account.

The counseling center provides one-on-one counseling, group counseling and couples counseling.

Counseling professionals are specifically trained to help students with their life challenges. For information on how the counseling sessions would be conducted visit the Counseling Center’s website.

Another resource provided by the University is the online assessment tool called TAO (Therapy Assistant Online). The program works to the specific needs of students.

The webpage states, “You may select from two versions of this pathway: one focuses on broad life experiences, while the other is tailored to the challenges of the college.”

The TAO program assists students on a full spectrum of stress-related situations by providing training, videos, practices and methods for anger management. They also help build communication skills and recognize unhealthy relationship behaviors while including a list of mindfulness techniques.

“Anyone with a BYU-I email can access the TAO,” Stoddard said. “Just log in; it’s private, and no one is monitoring (it).”

The Counseling Center knows how many students have accessed the program but does not have information on who specifically has accessed it. If a student is in need of professional help, after the assessment, the program will suggest seeking out professional help. The results will not be sent to the Counseling Center; it depends on the student to seek out further help if the program suggests it.

“Anyone could benefit from the program,” Stoddard said. “(It) can help people develop healthy habits, provide lifestyle ideas, and/or manage your (pessimistic) thinking.”

Stoddard suggests that benefiting from the TAO program does not require a lot of time. It only takes around 10 to 30 minutes.

Stoddard said the best ways to cope with daily stressors is by, “keeping a balance of good sleep patterns, good nutrition, continuous exercise, maintain social connections … and to take small breaks to relax here and there.”

When students feel stressed by life and find difficulty coping with the daily hassles, check out the TAO program by going through the Counseling Center web page. If students desire more professional in-person assistance, drop by the Counseling Center or set up an appointment by calling (208) 496-9370 (during open hours) or for after-hour emergency needs (208) 496-4357.