Campus resources play matchmaker with students and activities

The Student Activities Office, located across from the University Store, provides and connects students with opportunities to get involved at BYU-Idaho all year long.

To find involvement opportunities, students can stop by the Student Activities Office for a game of activity matchmaking. Students tell the front desk what they are interested in, and then they will be directed to the right organizations.

“It’s just really convenient to have one location where people can come to, and we direct them in any way that they want to get involved,” said Samantha Carey, a senior studying recreation management and the director of the involvement council. “We help people get involved not just in student support, but in anything.”

There are 10 categories that students can get involved with: performing arts, service, campus life, academics, culture, sports, social, outdoors, fitness, wellness and entertainment. There are leadership positions at Student Support, academic societies and volunteer opportunities such as devotional ushering and skills mentoring.

Carey believes that BYU-I provides resources and opportunities for students to make their college experience about more than their studies, and she lives by that motto.

“There’s a quote that if you only leave this university with a diploma, then you’ve done something wrong,” Carey said. “I don’t know the exact word for word, but it’s one of my favorites. This school has so much to offer, and to not take advantage of these things, you’d have to be crazy. There’s so many opportunities, and there’s something for everyone. What’s it gonna hurt if you try to get involved?”

Students can visit the university master calendar for all the events happening for the month. This month features Acoustic Cafe on Oct. 26, the Masquerade Ball on Oct. 26 and the Halloween Carnival on Oct. 31. More information is provided on the calendar.

Carey said, “From experience, college is so much more enjoyable when you’re involved in something, literally anything.”

Dan Mahler, an activities advisor, believes involvement opens doors to leadership opportunities on campus and after graduation. He has seen the opportunities available for students at Student Support.

“(Involvement) helps them connect to other students, to make friends and to be social,” Mahler said. “That’s beneficial for anyone to get out and get to know people, even outside of your circle of friends you may already have. Another reason is being involved helps connect students to campus and what campus has to offer. The third thing that comes to mind is that it actually gives students meaningful experiences.”

Christa Curtis, a sophomore studying art education, used her previous involvement experiences to help her work at Student Support. Her tip for stepping outside of comfort zones and trying new activities is, “Don’t be scared because there’s a lot of people that will take you under their wing, even if you’re super scared or busy or know no one.”