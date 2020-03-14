Campus services remaining open during semester

BYU-Idaho released an update on-campus services that will be available to students, following the announcement that classes were canceled March 13-17 and would resume online on March 18:

“As previously announced, campus face-to-face classes are canceled Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 17. However, campus services will continue to be available, including the following:

Testing Center. The Testing Center will continue to be available during normal business hours until further notice.

MC Crossroads. The MC Crossroads will be open for normal business hours Friday, March 13 (8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.). It will be closed on Saturday. Monday will resume normal business hours.

McKay Library. The McKay Library will be closed Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14. It will resume normal business hours (7:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.) on Monday, March 16.

Tutoring Center. Face-to-face tutoring at the Tutoring Center is suspended temporarily. Limited virtual tutoring will be available beginning Monday, March 16.

Hart Fitness Center. The Hart Fitness Center will be open normal business hours (5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.) until further notice.

All other campus services are available during normal business hours unless specifically stated on their websites. You can view all COVID-19 (Coronavirus) updates online at iprepare.byui.edu.”

In addition to the announcements about the campus services, the school released another update related to buildings’ closing hours, the University Store hours, rentals and cap and gown returns and pickups. The school will also update the students concerning the spring semester when the information is available.

“Thank you for your flexibility adjusting to recent COVID-19 updates. In connection with this, BYU-Idaho has received many questions about the status of Spring Semester 2020. More information about this and other questions will be provided as quickly as it becomes available.

Please review the following updates from the University Store and Public Safety.

University Store Hours. Mon – Fri 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., closed Saturdays until further notice. All scheduled sales will continue as planned in store and online.



Rental Returns. You can return rentals to the University Store Saturday, March 14, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm in MC 176D or in the University Store during regular hours Monday to Friday.

If leaving campus and you need your rental books then you can mail them back by requesting a return label. When you return a rental by mail please include a note with your name, I-number, and any damage details with your return.

Textbook Buyback. Textbook buyback is currently scheduled for April 6 – 9. Possible changes to this will be communicated via email.

Cap & Gown Return/Pick Up. Contact Herff Jones directly at 800-837-4235, not the University Store, to return pre-ordered a cap and gown. Pre-ordered caps and gowns that are not returned will arrive for pick up at the store a few days before Thursday, April 9.

Building Access. Buildings on campus will close at 7:00 p.m. except where services or activities are provided later such as the Hart Building, I-Center, McKay Library, and the Manwaring Center. The only exception to this is Tuesdays, when buildings will remain open until 10:00 p.m. to accommodate ecclesiastical appointments.

Card access to buildings will not change. Employees who do not have access can call the Public Safety Office and they will gladly assist. The Public Safety Office is available 24/7 and anytime an employee needs access to an area, they are happy to accommodate.”