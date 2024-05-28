On Tuesday, student Erin Huber is hosting a social media workshop where students will uncover the hidden consequences of social media on the mind and body.

The event will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, room 117A.

All students are welcome to join. The class is free of charge.

“I believe it is important to be aware of your screen time,” said Reagan Larson, an elementary education senior. “So many people don’t realize how much they are addicted to it until they are in too deep.”

BYU-Idaho hosts several workshops centered around mental health and physical well-being. Some upcoming classes include:

— Anxiety and Stress Workshop

— Hope Is Possible

— THRIVE: Anxiety and Depression Program

Students hosting the event aim to share their personal experiences to reassure others that they are not alone, according to the Wellness Center website.

These events are also held to bring together students going through similar issues.

For more information on BYU-I mental health workshops, visit their website.