Devotional with Jerrod Guddat

Just finishing class, a herd of students rush into the BYU-Idaho Center to watch devotional. Friends meet up and sit together in the auditorium.

Not anymore. Devotional is live streamed now and all are welcomed to log onto a device to watch it each week.

Jerrod Guddat, the director of the BYU-Idaho Support Center, live streamed his address on “Visitors Welcome.” A recent convert himself, he went through the process of knowing what it is like to feel welcomed and to feel alone.

Guddat shared a video posted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints called “Welcome.”

“That was my experience in 1996 at the age of 17. Growing up, I had been baptized Catholic and confirmed a Lutheran, but as a teenager, a series of life experiences brought me to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.” Guddat said

In front of each church building is the name of the Church and just beneath that is the two words, “Visitors Welcome.”

“Our chapels and church buildings should be among the safest places for those who feel lonely, anxious, depressed, marginalized, misunderstood or misrepresented,” Guddat said.

With reference to the Prodigal Son, “I need to be better about welcoming those who spiritually are struggling a great way off’ but are earnestly seeking answers to life’s challenges.”Guddat said.

