Canoe this weekend to find peace with Thrive

Canoe your way through the river on July 20, at 9:00 a.m. A group of students will work together to canoe down Warm Slough. Thrive will be putting on the event, teaching students how spending time in nature can be beneficial for their mental health.

Thrive, an organization put together through the wellness center, teaches students about positive mental health by doing outdoor activities.

“They’re able to learn coping skills for anxiety and depression,” said Melissa Russell, faculty adviser for Thrive. “And then we take it one more step, not only to be teaching those skills but then they get to apply them in real–life scenarios.”

This semester, Thrive held activities like hiking, canoeing, meditation yoga and overnight camping. Thrive also hosts workshops like Positive Psychology & Mental Health, Nutrition & Mental Health, Fitness and Yoga & Mental Health.

The ORC will provide all the equipment needed for the canoe trip, and transportation will be available for students that participate.

Russell said that Thrive is powerful because it teaches students about positive mental health and how to put what they learn into practice. She said students don’t need to be diagnosed with anxiety and depression to participate in Thrive, anyone is welcome to participate.

Learn more about the positive influence of nature on mental health and begin to Thrive.