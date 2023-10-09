BYU-Idaho English majors and minors will be excused from classes on Oct. 12 in order to attend the English department’s Pre-professional Conference.

The event will begin at 8 a.m. at 68 E. 7th S., a meeting house for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located directly west of the Rexburg Idaho Temple. The event is open to students interested in using English in their careers.

Attendees will be invited to hear from professionals in several different English-based fields, as well as hear original work from BYU-I students and faculty. Lunch will be provided.

The conference will include keynote addresses given by Doug Downs, an accomplished writer who teaches at Montana State University, and Greg Fox, a copywriter at YETI.

“Students can really capture a vision and also get some exposure to different ways and places they can take their degree (at the Pre-professional Conference).” said Tom Ballard, an English professor and the organizer of the conference.

Students looking to attend the conference and get authorized absence forms may email the English Department at englishs@byui.edu or Ballard at ballardt@byui.edu.