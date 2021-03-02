Car detailing in the winter

Jake Jamison, a sophomore studying Automotive Engineering Technology, is the owner of a small car detailing business in Rexburg called Simply Ceramic Detailing.

Jamison started his business last April but has been detailing and working on cars since high school. In high school, during the summers of 2016-2018, he worked at Taylor Chevrolet to detail cars. After he came back from his mission in April 2020, he got back into the swing of things by working on cars with his cousin and shadowing his dad’s employee to learn more about detailing.

Jamison works his business on the side while also balancing classes and school work.

Jamison also gave some insights into the effects of the winter season on cars. For his business, that means more interior work on cars rather than exterior work because cars are usually more dirty from driving in the snow anyway.

“I think the exterior is more satisfying, that’s probably my favorite thing to do,” Jamison said.

One thing that makes taking care of cars in the winter difficult is the road salt. Jamison said that it rusts the cars and really hurts the quality of the car, making them harder to clean and maintain.

“Rust is really bad in the winter-time, [salt] just gets anything that was good before and it easily rusts,” Jamison said.

Car detailing is key to keeping a car at its highest quality for a long time. Going through car washes can clean a car, but over time it begins to hurt the car quality.

“Car washes scratch your car … over time it gets worse and worse, like when you shine a light over it, it starts to look like spider webbing,” Jamison said.

Taking care of cars is critical to making them last as long as possible and keep them in their best condition, especially in the winter.