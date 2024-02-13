BYU-Idaho welcomed 78 employers and 30 graduate schools to the BYU-Idaho Center for the Winter 2024 Career Fair on Thursday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives from companies and schools answered the questions of BYU-I students about prospects for jobs and internships during and after obtaining their undergraduate degrees.

The Career Fair was open to any student who wished to attend, no matter their major.

Some of the employers that attended the career fair included The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Polaris Inc., Buckle, Sherwin-Williams company and the Marine Corps.

Graduate school representatives included BYU MBA, Arizona State University Global Management and Idaho State University College of Pharmacy.

“Our employers are really excited to be here and it seems like the students who come have found a lot of success in companies they are looking for,” said Kiana Merrill, a student support specialist at the Career Center.

Merrill mentioned that there were fewer students and employers in attendance than there were at the Fall 2023 Career Fair, but the Career Center expects lower attendance in the winter semesters.

“We talked a little bit to (United States Automobile Association),” said Parker Radford, a senior studying software engineering. “I liked what they had to say … It seems like they really like BYU-I graduates.”

Parker Radford attended the Career Fair looking for internships that could lead to employment. He mentioned that the career fair made what was otherwise a tedious process simpler.

Booths represented chances for not just employment but further education and even volunteer work. Founding members of Outdoors for Youth, sisters, and BYU-I graduates Elise and Emily Johansson, set up their booth at the Career Center for the first time this semester.

The Johansson sisters hoped to find volunteer and employee counselors for their summer term at Outdoors for Youth, an outdoor adventure camp that helps bring teens closer to Jesus Christ and nature.

“We remember coming to the career fair as students and looking for opportunities, so we decided to come back,” said Emily Johansson. “We’re looking for like-minded people who want to teach the gospel and appreciate the outdoors.”