The Career Center is hosting a Career Fair on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center, that will feature 100 companies for students to look into.

Janet Barton, the Career Center’s marketing and events coordinator, said the event will be similar to a job fair, a place where students can talk with recruiters about future jobs and internship opportunities as well as look into potential grad schools.

“So it’s a combined fair for graduate schools and employers and other organizations who are basically just anyone looking to recruit students,” Barton said. “Just a way to connect those recruiters with students all in one place, on one day.”

At the career fair, students can ask questions regarding different industries and can begin looking for internships before they need to apply for one.

“It’s just an opportunity for students to even see what kind of jobs and internships are out there,” Barton said. “Maybe they’re not sure about their major, maybe they’re still kind of thinking things through. It’s just kind of a good opportunity to explore possibilities and explore companies.”

Barton encourages students to create a Handshake account before coming to the fair. Handshake is an online platform the Career Center has partnered with. With Handshake, students can see posts on upcoming events like info sessions and workshops, as well as view all the companies that will be attending the fair.