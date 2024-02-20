The Career Center will be hosting the Writing and Career Fair Feb. 28, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Career Center Lobby in the Manwaring Center.

“It’s the first time we’ve done it… for quite some time,” said Caleb Trujillo, career and employment manager at the Career Center.

Unlike other career fairs, this one will be catered towards students pursuing careers in communication and writing fields.

“We’re looking for any sort of employer who would want to hire any sort of writer, be that a journalist, PR writer, social media content, technical writing, even creative writing,” Trujillo said.

Students can expect to meet around 20-25 companies or graduate schools who are searching for new interns and graduating students accepting full-time positions.

“These employers are specifically here to hire BYU-Idaho students,” Trujillo said.

Some of these companies include the church magazines such as YA Weekly, the Liahona and the Friend.

“Sandhill media, which loves our communication and English students, does a lot of writing, editing video, radio,” Trujillo said.

Companies like Progressive Publishing and Frozen Dessert Supplies will also attend. Those looking for graduate schools can prepare for schools such as SUU and UNLV.

In preparation for the event, Trujillo gives suggestions on how to make the most of their participation in the career fair.

“We encourage students to come with a handful of copies of their resume to give to employers,” Trujillo said, “a pen and paper to be able to keep some notes, and if you have business cards that helps too.”

Some students may feel nervous about personal inadequacies in attending the career fair.

“Employers understand that, particularly for interns, they’re getting fresh perspectives and excited students who are still learning,” said Trujillo.

Other students may only be interested in bigger companies or positions.

“There’s nothing wrong with taking an unpaid internship or an internship with a smaller organization and doing what the world may see as not as… impactful of work, but the work needs to be done nonetheless,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo explains that internships are meant to be building blocks for future careers. He encourages all students to take advantage of the career fair.