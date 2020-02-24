Career Fair: Coming to a school near you

Businesses and graduate schools will visit to recruit students at BYU-Idaho’s Winter Career Fair. The event will be held in the BYU-I Center, and will run for three days, beginning on Feb. 26, and ending Feb. 28.

Employers from several businesses and recruiters from various graduate schools will visit BYU-I looking for students of all majors.

Joshua Russell, a junior studying mechanical engineering and one of the event’s planners, said that this is a great opportunity for students to interview with different companies: both for students who are already employed and for those still unsure of what it is they want to do with their major.

“Networking is always important, even to those who already have a job,” Russell said. “This offers an opportunity to see what other options they have. It offers an opportunity to see the big picture of what is available to you.”

There will be about 130 different companies, internships and graduate schools such as Aptive Environmental, Basic American Foods and J. Reuben Clark Brigham Young University Law School, willing to help and network with any student who would like to quickly get into the job field after graduation.

One way that students can prepare for Career Fair is to work on their resume.

“It’s important to have a resume,” Russell said. “If you’re prepared with a resume, then you are going to have a successful networking opportunity.”

Kade Lords, a junior studying business management and an employee relations specialist, said that students can also review the companies they’re interested in through BYU-I Handshake.

“After they review the companies, they should make a list of all of the companies who will be on campus they want to visit,” Lords said. “After they have made the list, they can become familiar with what the company offers and understand the culture of the company and what they do.”

Students can also prepare for the fair by practicing interviewing skills and researching the attending companies in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center, room 127A.

For more information, go to BYU-Idaho’s Career Fair website.