BYU-Idaho’s Career Center is hosting a Career Fair Prep Workshop starting on Monday to Wednesday in the hallway in front of the Career Center (MC 200) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event will help students prepare for the Winter 2024 Career Fair on Thursday. Before the event, students should bring a copy of their resume for mentors to refine as well as an opportunity to do mock interviews.

“So we’re going to ask some typical questions that you might get asked in an interview,” said Sheila Wener, the Career Services Manager at the Career Center. “And as the student answers them, we’re going to take some notes … give them some feedback on how they can improve their answers so that they shine and can articulate their skill sets and their value to an employer.”

Students are welcome to just drop by without signing up.

About 10 job market readiness mentors will be available and prepared to assist students.

Students can also prepare by checking Handshake for companies attending the fair.

“Employers know that campuses and universities use Handshake, so they’ll post their jobs (and) post their opportunities,” Wener said. “We use Handshake to help students connect to employers.”

The workshop will offer giveaways, prizes and treats.

For more information, visit the Career Center.