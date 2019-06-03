Catering behind the scenes. Who is feeding BYU-Idaho?

Each Tuesday, catering employees dressed in black and white set the tables for the devotional luncheon, placing glasses strategically to make room for the people in attendance. Each employee brings food from the hallway in the back of the room to the ballroom tables.
“A day before Thanksgiving, we had upwards of 100 orders a day,” said Warren Moore, university food services catering manager. “During the month of Christmas, we (have orders) upwards of 200-300 a week.”
Catering sometimes works 12 hours a day to deliver the food. Other times, they have slower weeks that can bring in as many as four orders for that week. Catering provides most of their service for faculty and President Henry J. Eyring.
The students and faculty can use catering services for personal use, and anyone in Rexburg can order food for themselves online and pick it up.
Moore said the prep time for the average order depends on the size of the party. Usually, it takes about two hours to a day to set up everything. Ordering the food would need a 72-hour advance notice from the kitchen.
They spend most time setting up, putting food out and taking it down. Food services makes all food for catering, and catering delivers food for banquets — serving between 2,000 to 4,000 people. They don’t have a limit to how many people they can serve.
“Time goes really fast because you have an agenda,” said Lana Stevens, a sophomore studying communication. “I feel like I am contributing to campus a lot more than I thought I was before, and I didn’t realize how many events went on and how important it is to have food at events. A lot of people don’t know that (catering) is here.”
In order to make time for the massive orders, catering has to work with the cooks in the kitchen at the Crossroads.
“There are a lot of different events working here, and you get to meet lots of cool people,” said Amber Lucas, a senior studying public health. “I decided to work here because I want to do something with food with my major. It is a good way to get your food handler’s permit and to learn about customers while working here.”
The department has many stories from working in catering, including a bride being stood up at the temple. People also call in and ask how many are in a dozen, what the difference is between pork and chicken and if the hard rolls are soft.
“The best part about catering is working with students,” Moore said. “We have some really fun students, and it is good to see the change and growth in them.”