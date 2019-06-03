Catering behind the scenes. Who is feeding BYU-Idaho?

Each Tuesday, catering employees dressed in black and white set the tables for the devotional luncheon, placing glasses strategically to make room for the people in attendance. Each employee brings food from the hallway in the back of the room to the ballroom tables.

“A day before Thanksgiving, we had upwards of 100 orders a day,” said Warren Moore, university food services catering manager. “During the month of Christmas, we (have orders) upwards of 200-300 a week.”

Catering sometimes works 12 hours a day to deliver the food. Other times, they have slower weeks that can bring in as many as four orders for that week. Catering provides most of their service for faculty and President Henry J. Eyring.

The students and faculty can use catering services for personal use, and anyone in Rexburg can order food for themselves online and pick it up.