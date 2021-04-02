CDC gives guidelines for a safe Easter

On March 31 at 11:30 a.m., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a tweet urging people to celebrate Easter in a way that helps prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The tweet recommended that Easter dinners, egg hunts and other holiday activities be held virtually, outside with social distancing, or only with those from the same household.

The CDC replied to the tweet with information about vaccinations, specifically that if you are fully vaccinated, it is safe to be with others that are fully vaccinated without masks.

The initial tweet included a link to the CDC’s “Holiday Tips” website. The site has ideas for safe holiday activities, as well as the typical guidelines such as masks, social distancing and vaccinations.

These guidelines may be important to note with activities such as The Great Easter Egg Hunt in Idaho Falls coming this weekend to prevent the spread COVID-19 during the holiday.