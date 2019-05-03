Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Rexburg

Sharing is caring!











The City of Rexburg is hosting a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta full of activities, food and music on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

“I’m telling you… bring lots of money,” said Scott Johnson, the city’s economic development director and public relations director. “It’s just a fun event to see and experience a different culture.”

The 2018 festival was Rexburg’s first time celebrating as a community, said Johnson. According to the Rexburg City Center Facebook page, over 2,500 members of the community were in attendance at last year’s event. This year’s celebration will feature food vendors selling a variety of Hispanic dishes such as tacos, tamales and tortas.

Along with food, party goers can find entertainment from a DJ, Aztec dancers and dancers from BYU-Idaho. The dancers from the university will perform at 1 p.m. and the Aztec group performs at 2:30 p.m.

The final event will be the extra-large piñata drop with large amounts of candy.

“It’s a (candy) drop,” Johnson said. “When the city is holding the event, we need to eliminate any liability,” meaning no stick or blindfold.

The holiday celebrates Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla.

“My dad is from Puebla,” said Alejandro Cassil, a freshman majoring in international studies. “I remember asking him about May 5. He would tell me it when we beat the French.”

Cassil said his father expresses pride for his ancestors with the celebration of the holiday.

In 1862, the French invaded Mexico on route to the capital. The Mexican Army dispersed the French expedition forces on May 5, 1862. The country celebrates the victory over a superior force which symbolizes the Mexican spirit. The battle was a boost to morale which helped win the war.

Cassil said the holiday signals out Mexican culture every year and it’s a fun time to express his heritage.

“We love to have the BYU-Idaho kids come,” said Gonzalez. “We’d the love the support.”

The event will take place on South Center Street. For more information go to Rexburg’s website or go to the Rexburg City Center Facebook page.