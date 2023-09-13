Sept. 15 is the first Friday of the BYU-Idaho semester and that brings one of the biggest back-to-school parties in Rexburg.

The campus event will run from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Tickets will cost $6 if you purchase early and will be $7 at the door. The ticket includes a food coupon.

With a western cowboy theme, the event will feature food trucks, barrel racing, “pony” racing, wagon rides, a mechanical bull and horseshoes.

There will also be inflatables, Nerf gun wars, crate stacking and escape rooms.