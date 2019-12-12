Celebrating a BYU-Idaho Christmas

Students and community members came together on Saturday night to celebrate the holiday season with the annual Christmas concert in the BYU-Idaho Center Auditorium.

Snow-covered trees with white and colored lights flanked the performers on both sides of the stage, while lighted garlands with bright red bows lined the front of the stage.

Several BYU-I choirs joined the university’s symphony orchestra, Christmas dancers and special guests, Frederica von Stade and the Sonos Handbell Ensemble, to perform seasonal songs in celebration of Jesus Christ’s birth.

Von Stade, a world-renowned singer, narrated the story of the Savior’s birth from the pages of the Gospels in the New Testament. Von Stade’s award-winning career in music “allowed her to successfully traverse a broad range of musical forms,” according to her biography.

Choir students marveled at being on stage with performers of a professional caliber such as von Stade.

Dean McBride, a freshman studying business management, said, “It’s such a privilege and a blessing to perform with such talented people all around.”

The Sonos Handbell Ensemble had the most stage time, performing and assisting on 11 of the 19 songs that made it into the program. The instrumentalists smiled while they rang bells and performed a selection from the ballet, “The Nutcracker.”

The Ensemble has “a collective experience of over 100 years in handbell ringing,” according to a biography done by CenterStage.

The Rexburg Children’s Choir also joined the groups in singing beloved Christmas carols, such as “Stille Nacht” (Silent Night) and “The First Noel.”

Mandy Larsen, a sophomore studying vocal performance and a singer in one of the choirs, said, “To be able to share a stage with them has just been truly an incredible experience.”