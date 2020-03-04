OPINION: Celebrating culture through the halftime show

On Feb. 2, Super Bowl fans anticipated the halftime show starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, but as the performance progressed some became disappointed, while others applauded.

After the performance, social media outlets had numerous viewers disgruntled and complaining about the inappropriateness of the show. One mom of three boys explained how she had to turn off the TV because her boys kept asking why the women were belly dancing and shaking their butts.

But many others expressed the emotions of finally being represented within the American community, with cultural representation in songs, dances and Latin performers who embraced who they were and where they came from.

We at Scroll believe in the inclusivity of cultures; we believe that freedom of expression should be expressed in different artistic ways.

As a viewer myself, I never knew this Super Bowl would incite or create controversy until I saw the posts for myself. Never did I have the intuition that this performance was any more inappropriate than others in the past.

While watching with others, it seemed like they were in agreement with me. In fact, all of us were not just happy, but thrilled to see Shakira’s iconic belly dancing and Lopez displaying the Puerto Rican flag.

After the halftime show ended, I went on Twitter to see the comments from others who watched, and many people, especially Latinas, were more than proud of the representation of their culture in the performance.

The next day led to disappointment as I saw many people explaining why they had a problem with the show. Many complained about their clothes, dancing and other things.

Although it’s valid to have an opinion, the performance was a celebration for not only women but the Latino community.

“Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do,” Lopez said in an interview to Today. “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved.”

Another comment from Lopez came right after the performance was aired, as she posted a video of her and her fellow performers.

“All I want my girls, the little girls on stage with me and all over the world to know is how to use their voices and be proud of everything they are,” she posted in the caption. “We are proud to recognize that all of us together are what makes this beautiful country truly great.”

The halftime show marked the first time two Latinas performed together. Lopez and Shakira showed what the performance meant to them by incorporating different cultural aspects in their dancing, showing pride for the diversity in cultures and countries.

According to The Hill, “Shakira, who is both Latin and Lebanese, incorporated the Champeta — a dance from her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia — belly-dancing and Arab instruments (the mijwiz and derbeke) into her performance.”

Another controversial aspect of Shakira’s performance was the “tongue thing.” In the Lebanese culture, the “tongue thing” is identified as a Zaghrouta, a sound often made by women that descend from the Middle East and North Africa to express joy or other strong emotion.

But Lopez was not lost in the controversy, as many Americans complained about Lopez displaying the Puerto Rican flag on stage. Some explained that is was disrespectful that the United States was not the only one represented.

In fact, the Puerto Rican and the United States flags were combined as one flag, with one on the front and the other on the back. This country is a mixing pot of other cultures, ethnicities and backgrounds, which we should celebrate.

Let Lopez and Shakira celebrate their culture and where their history lies and let us learn from them and celebrate with them.

We, as a community of people, should acknowledge and teach others about the different cultures of the world. We should learn from others and help them celebrate who they are and where they come from.

It is time we stop complaining about what is inappropriate and start learning.