Celebrating the 138 anniversary of Rexburg with quilts

The Museum of Rexburg is holding a quilt show until March 20. The museum was Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. The entrance fee was $4 per adult and $2 per child. The museum is located at 51 N Center St.

According to the Museum of Rexburg’s Instagram page, “Quilting has been an American tradition since the founding of this country. Women would come together to form quilting bees to create quilts that would serve the needs of the community.”

The quilt display idea came as a way to celebrate Rexburg’s 138 birthday and bring the community together. There are nine antique quilts being displayed and each quilt tells a story. Some of these quilts have been passed down from family to family and donated to the Museum of Rexburg to keep history alive.

One of the quilts displayed tells the story of Rexburg’s first ward in 1938. These quilts were made as a ‘token’ of appreciation to their bishop for the 13 years of service that he provided. The members of the ward were able to come together and each member could contribute 10 cents to add their name in their own handwriting.

Alisha Tietjen, the curator of the Museum of Rexburg, shared that quilting brought the community together in old times, and using quilting in today’s day would be a great example for the community to come together.

Along with the display of quilts, the museum has made a service project out of this event. They are working on tie blankets. Every time there is a like on the museum’s social media, a knot is tied on a blanket.

These blankets will be donated to children in the Foster care system.

Kari Stock, a museum employee over education, shared that the blankets are to help children in the foster care system know they have a family and a community that supports them.

Volunteers were welcomed to come help tie blankets. The goal is to tie 10 blankets.

If there is anyone interested in sharing their quilting story for next year’s display, simply contact the museum and provide a form of contact and address to be part of this effort to bring the community together.

For more information, call the Museum of Rexburg at (208) 359-3063 or contact the museum through their Facebook page.