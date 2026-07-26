Celiac-friendly food truck comes to Rexburg

Rose Marie's Gluten Free, a celiac-safe food truck based in Idaho Falls, strives to serve Idaho with safer food options.

While based in Idaho Falls, they actively serve at 250 W Main St., Rexburg, in the Wolf It Down Food Court. Brayden Marie, the assistant manager and son of the owner, said his mother has celiac herself and was missing fried foods that she couldn't find anywhere else.

Marie wanted to make a place that gave BYU-Idaho students safer food options and saved them the 30 minute drive.

"We're 100% safe, celiac certified," Marie said. "We will never have any wheat or any gluten inside the truck haul at any time. We also carry dairy-free options for those people that have that celiac and dairy-free issues."

Gluten Free Strips. Image credit: Rose Marie's Gluten Free

According to Beyond Celiac, it is estimated that one in 133 Americans, or about 1% of the population, has celiac disease.

"It is estimated that up to 83% of Americans who have celiac disease are undiagnosed," said Beyond Celiac's main page.

Rose Marie's Gluten Free menu has many items that normally contain gluten that they converted to gluten-free, such as pancakes, corndogs and chicken strips.

The food truck has varying hours. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

More information and updates about the food truck can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.