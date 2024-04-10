The Center for Hope opened its new satellite office in Rexburg on Monday, with the goal of strengthening the support network for those dealing with addiction. This center offers a secular and welcoming space for recovery.

Jimmy Bicking, a recovery coach at the Center for Hope, emphasized the center’s commitment to community involvement and the importance of reaching out for help before legal issues arise.

“We’d love for the community to come here, (recognize) an issue, and try and get help,” Bicking said.

Donna Johnson, another recovery coach at the center, shared her personal connection to the cause, noting the unique challenges faced by residents in a smaller community like Rexburg.

“Rexburg doesn’t have anything. They need the help here because they’re afraid to ask for it,” Johnson said.

Bicking and Johnson, as recovery coaches at the Center for Hope, utilize their own recovery experiences to provide empathetic and informed support to those working through addiction.

Bicking, with his background as a Madison County resident and drug court participant, considers his role a continuation of his personal recovery, emphasizing the significance of giving back to support others facing similar challenges.

“A wonderful way for me to stay plugged in and remember that I do have an issue is to give back to people that struggle with the same thing,” Bicking said.

In Idaho, becoming a recovery coach requires a blend of formal training and personal experience with addiction, as stipulated by state certification guidelines. The role of a recovery coach encompasses guiding individuals away from substance abuse and connecting them with critical resources and community support, with lived experience serving as a key qualification for the position.

The center, which operates from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, will also host meetings on weekends, although recovery coaches may not be available during these times. In addition to providing support services, the center aims to destigmatize addiction and encourage open discussions about recovery.

Johnson advises those currently struggling with addiction or supporting a loved one in recovery:

“Just don’t give up. Don’t quit.”

The center is located at 859 W Yellowstone Highway #2701.

For more information on the services offered by the Center for Hope and how to access support, residents are encouraged to visit the new satellite office or contact the staff directly.