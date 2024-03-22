BYU-Idaho’s Newsroom announced Center Stage’s Spring 2024 lineup on Thursday, which will include Kristin Chenoweth, Jake Scott and Iam Tongi.

Chenoweth, an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer, has had a career in stage, film, television and voiceover work. Chenoweth will be performing on Friday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Scott is a multi-platinum-certified singer, songwriter, producer and instrumentalist. BYU-I’s Newsroom said Scott connects with audiences through his honest songwriting and heartfelt storytelling.

“He has delivered unforgettable performances on TODAY, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Good Morning America, to name a few,” said BYU-I’s Newsroom release. “Beyond praise from American Songwriter and Billboard, People magazine named him among its “Emerging Artists” in 2022.”

Scott will be performing Friday, May 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

“William ‘Iam’ Tongi is a singer and guitarist who just won last year’s season of American Idol. Hailing originally from Kahuku, Hawaii, but most recently from the Seattle area, Tongi is the first Pacific Islander to win the competition,” said BYU-I’s Newsroom release. “Being of Tongan, Samoan, and Irish descent, Tongi infuses his music with all influences of his heritage, primarily offering covers of a wide range of traditional and popular songs, yet performed in his sweet, soulful and relaxed islander sound.”

Tongi will perform on Friday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the John W. Hart Auditorium.

Dale Hillier, the Center Stage Event Coordinator, said they look for performers who will offer opportunities for families and friends to connect and have fun.

“This whole series, in my mind, is about just providing opportunities for people to connect,” Hillier said. “And have fun together. Righteous, good activities that aren’t going to break the bank, and just having a good, uplifting time.”

Tickets for the upcoming events can be found at BYU-I’s Ticket Office and on I-Belong.