Center Stage calendar: Fall 2019 Semester

Center Stage organizes events on campus. According to the BYU-Idaho webpage, Center Stage’s goal is to bring concerts to Eastern Idaho at an affordable price. All event descriptions are from the Fall 2019 Semester’s Center Stage season brochure.

Del Parkinson

Friday, September 27 | 7:30 P.M. | Barrus Concert Hall | Rexburg

“Dr. Del Parkinson’s piano career began at the age of 5 when he began studying piano in Blackfoot, Idaho. Since then, Parkinson has received a post-graduate diploma from The Julliard School and a doctor of music degree from Indiana University. Having given performances in London, New York’s Carnegie Hall, and with various symphonies throughout the country, Parkinson is no stranger to professional piano performance. Publically praised and awarded as a musician, Parkinson is returning to BYU-Idaho by invitation for his now traditional annual performance.”

Tickets go on sale April 22. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the general public. No children under six. Event dress.

Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet

Saturday, October 19 | 7:30 P.M. | Hart Auditorium | Rexburg

“One of Canada’s top ballet companies, The Ballet Jörgen du Canada, captivates audiences throughout the United States and Canada with its original and unique repertoire of ballets. Composed of talented company dancers from Canada, Japan, Mexico, and more, the Ballet Jörgen du Canada offers a unique and entertaining experience. This fall, the company will give its world debut and international tour of its newest ballet that retells the classic children’s story Anne of Green Gables by L. M. Montgomery. The performance will replicate the tale of the spunky, imaginative, and loveable red-headed orphan girl growing up with the Cuthberts on Prince Edward Island.”

Tickets go on sale September 17. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

Artrageous

Wednesday, November 6 | 7:30 P.M. | Hart Auditorium | Rexburg

“Artists, musicians, dancers, and singers alike take the stage in Artrageous’ unique multi-media art performance to create a show filled with high-energy, humor, and good art. Artrageous, a troupe of 12 performers from New Mexico, incorporates pop culture, rock music, audience interaction, neon paint, and black lights into each performance. Said to be “part art studio, part rock concert, and part creation lab,” Artrageous has garnered popularity throughout the country and has performed at a variety of public and private venues. After the show, audience members can have T-shirts, hats, and bags paint-splattered by the Artrageous cast in a custom “splatter zone.” Additionally, attendees are invited to bring their personal artwork to display in the Artrageous art gallery.”

Tickets go on sale September 17. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.

William Hagen

Thursday, November 21 | 7:30 P.M. | Barrus Concert Hall | Rexburg

“Since his debut with the Utah Symphony at age nine, William Hagen has studied and performed violin throughout the world. Hagen has made appearances with the symphony orchestras of Utah, Oregon, and Saint Louis as well as international organizations such as the Brussel’s Philharmonic, the National Orchestra of Belgium, and the Yokohama Sinfonietta. As a soloist, recitalist, and chamber musician, Hagen has had the opportunity to study, perform, and associate with acclaimed teachers, conductors, and musicians throughout the world.”

Tickets go on sale September 17. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the general public. No children under six. Event dress.

A BYU-Idaho Christmas with Federica Von Stade and the Sonos Handbell Ensemble

Saturday, December 7 | 7:30 P.M. | BYU-Idaho Center | Rexburg

“Award-winning vocalist, six-time Grammy nominee, and internationally acclaimed opera star Frederica von Stade will join the Sonos Handbell Ensemble and BYU-Idaho’s Performing Arts groups in this year’s A BYU-Idaho Christmas. Over the course of her career, Von Stade has performed with acclaimed organizations throughout the world and the United States such as the Metropolitan Opera, the Paris Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the London Symphony, and more. Referred to as “One of America’s finest artists and singers” by the New York Times, von Stade will share the spirit of Christmas in this December concert amongst the ringing bells of the Sonos Handbell Ensemble.

“With a collective experience of over 100 years in handbell ringing, Sonos Handbell Ensemble captivates audiences throughout the world with their ability to turn several independent bells into one fluid instrument and musical piece. Sonos’ success has helped transport handbell ringing into the musical mainstream, and they have premiered pieces in operas, symphonies, and original handbell works.”

Tickets go on sale September 17. Cost is $7 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for the general public. No children under six. Event dress.