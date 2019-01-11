Center Stage Calendar- Winter 2019 Semester

BYU Ballroom Dance Company

Friday, January 18

6 and 8:30 p.m., Kirkham Auditorium

The BYU Ballroom Dance Company is one of the most distinctive university dance companies in the world. Based in Provo, Utah, the company consists of 32 dancers, all of whom are full-time students at BYU. Their new show, Come Alive, presents ballroom dance in a theatrical environment with a contemporary point of view. Its innovative choreography is compelling, engaging and just plain fun! Audiences will be fascinated as couples dance a romantic waltz and will feel the energy as the company moves to the infectious rhythms of Latin America. The BYU company is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation Champion and is a frequent winner of the British Formation Championships.

Tickets go on sale January 2. Cost is $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public. No children under four. Classroom dress.