There are many things that BYU-Idaho students and the Rexburg community can look forward to next year, but BYU-I’s Center Stage winter performances might just top the list.

BYU-I released its Center Stage performances in December: BYU Living Legends, Illusionist Rick Thomas, Amy Grant and the Lamb of God.

On Jan. 19, 2024, audiences can look forward to watching the BYU Living Legends. Living Legends celebrates Latin American, Native American, and Polynesian cultures in its dances, costumes and music. Each member of Living Legends is of indigenous heritage.

Illusionist Rick Thomas will entertain in the Hart Auditorium on Feb. 2, 2024. Thomas is known all around the world for his magic. He has performed in over 50 countries and has won Magician of the World and Magician of the Year.

On March 1, 2024, Amy Grant — six-time GRAMMY winner — will perform in the BYU-Idaho Center. Grant’s career spans 40 years. She boasts three multi-platinum albums and 10 platinum or gold albums.

Rob Gardner’s famous Easter production, Lamb of God, will come to BYU-I on March 9, 2024. Witness Music Idaho Falls will perform the show. Witness Music is a national non-denominational, non-profit organization; its mission is to spread inspirational music.

The Lamb of God concert is Center Stage’s early Easter gift to campus. Although tickets will be taken, admission is free for all who wish to attend. Purchased tickets are required for all other performances. Each show has a student price and a discount price. Student purchases are limited to two tickets per show.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased through the BYU-I Center Stage website.