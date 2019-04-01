Center Stage releases schedule for spring semester

Sharing is caring!











Center Stage is an event program BYU-Idaho organizes every semester. According to the BYU-I website, Center Stage’s goal is to bring concerts to Eastern Idaho at an affordable price.

All event descriptions are from the Spring 2019 Center Stage season brochure.

Mike Super: Magic & Illusion

Mike Super will perform in the Hart Auditorium on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. Prices are $7 for students and $12 for the general public. Tickets go on sale April 15. The event is classroom dress.

As winner of NBC’s Phenomenon, finalist on America’s Got Talent, guest of Penn & Teller Fool Us and with more than 43 million views on YouTube, magician Super continues to rack up honors and increasing popularity in the entertainment world. Back by popular demand since his performance a year ago at BYU-I, Super will be returning to share his unique brand of illusion, personality and humor that will enchant viewers.

The National Parks

The National Parks will perform in the Hart Auditorium on May 10 at 7:30 p.m. The price is $7 for students and $12 for the general public. Tickets go on sale April 15. The event is classroom dress. Audience members will be allowed to stand if they have floor tickets.

Formed in early 2013 in Provo, Utah, The National Parks’ popularity rocketed with their first album, Young, which immediately climbed to No. 13 on the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. Since then, the band has independently released two more studio albums, Until I Live and 2017’s Places, that continue the National Park’s signature songwriting and vocal harmonization.

ABBA-Mania: An ABBA Tribute with Cher Tribute Artist

ABBA-Mania will be performing in the Hart Auditorium on May 31 at 7:30 p.m. The price is $6 for students and $12 for the general public. Tickets go on sale April 22. The event is classroom dress.

ABBA-Mania takes you back to the pop disco era performing the hits of one of the greatest pop bands in history, ABBA. Featuring authentic costumes, choreography, a live band and back-up singers, the concert recreates the ABBA experience. As in the 2018 Mamma Mia movie, the concert will feature an appearance and performances by Cher — at least from a special tribute artist emulating the pop diva.

Alex Boye

Alex Boye will perform in the Hart Auditorium on June 8 at 7:30 p.m. The price will be $10 for students and $20 for the general public. Tickets will go on sale April 22. The event is classroom dress.

With more than 110 million YouTube views and counting, Alex Boye has successfully fused pop and gospel music forms with the explosive rhythms of his ancestral continent of Africa. A high-energy and motivating performer, Alex has said that his “ultimate goal is to make people feel good and give them a few moments of uplift, which as I’ve discovered over the years, can have transforming and even lifesaving potential.”

The Lost Fingers

The Lost Fingers will perform in the Hart Auditorium on June 14 at 7:30 pm. The price for students is $6 and $12 for the general public. Tickets go on sale April 22. The event is classroom dress.

Hailing from Montreal, Canada, The Lost Fingers quartet transforms pop/rock music classics and original compositions into distinctive Django gypsy style arrangements with a hint of bluegrass. Combining unbridled guitar (Francois Rioux, Byron Mikaloff), bass artistry (Alex Morissette) and the celestial voice of Valerie Amyot, The Lost Fingers offer a high energy performance of songs sung in both English and French.

The Bonner Family

The Bonner Family will perform in the Hart Auditorium on July 2 at 7:30 pm. The price for students is $6 and $12 for the general public. Tickets go on sale April 22. The event is classroom dress.

Expertly crafted vocal harmonies, soulful original songs and inspiring messages define the music of The Bonner Family. Debra and Harry Bonner served as Baptist missionaries in Africa before becoming members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In this powerful performance, they and their eight children share the message dearest to their hearts: “We need Him, and He is here.”

Tickets

All tickets may be purchased at the Ticket Office, which is located in the University Store in the Manwaring Center. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays (during devotional).

Tickets may also be purchased online at byui.edu/center-stage.