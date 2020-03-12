CES releases guidelines for COVID-19

The Church Educational System (CES) provided a new set of guidelines for how CES schools should handle the spread of COVID-19.

Large gatherings will either be canceled, streamed or recorded, meaning students and community members will not be permitted to attend “commencements, convocations, devotionals, conferences, public lectures, performances and concerts. These events may be cancelled, streamed, or recorded and posted for on-demand use, as determined by leadership at each institution.”

According to the news release, “Courses will continue, though faculty are encouraged to be flexible and consider remote alternatives when providing instruction. Each institution is asked to consider local circumstances and guidelines from public health and government agencies and comply with those directions.”