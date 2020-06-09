UPDATE: Chad Daybell arrested after police search his home

After the Rexburg Police Department served a warrant to search Chad Daybell’s house near Rexburg, Idaho, multiple witnesses reported to EastIdahoNews.com that Daybell was arrested around 11:30 a.m. June 9, one mile south of his house.

Police have not released any evidence or reason for the arrest. Because the warrant is sealed, no information from the search has been released, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

According to a tweet by Justin Lum from Fox 10, two sources confirmed there were human remains found on the Daybell property. This has not been confirmed by authorities, but if true may relate to the arrest.

A tweet from East Idaho New’s Nate Eaton confirms that a K9 is also on Daybell’s property.

Lori Daybell remains in the Madison County Jail on a $1 million bail. The kids, J.J. and Taylee, have not been found, nor has any new information on their whereabouts been discovered.

This story will update as Scroll receives more information Chad Daybell’s arrest.

UPDATE: An officer from the Rexburg Police Department confirmed that human remains were found on Daybell’s property in an East Idaho News Facebook Live. The officer was on-site at the Daybell’s home.