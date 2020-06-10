Chad Daybell bail set at $1 million as JJ’s remains are confirmed

Prosecuting attorney Rob Wood revealed that the human remains found on Chad Daybell’s property June 9 belonged to a child.

Kay Woodcock, J.J’s grandmother confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that the remains were J.J’s.

During the hearing held at the Fremont County Courthouse June 10, Daybell’s bail was set at $1 million.

According to a criminal complaint from the Fremont County Court, Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

The first count said that between the dates Sept. 22, 2019, and June 9, 2020, human remains on his property were not produced as evidence when they could have been. The second count said that between the same dates the human remains were “willfully destroyed.”

Each of these felonies are punishable up to five years in prison with a potential $10,000 fine.

Judge Farren Eddins said in the hearing if Daybell is able to make bail the following requirements must be met.

— A waiver of extradition must be provided.

— He must remain within Bonneville, Fremont, Madison and Jefferson counties.

— He must provide his address to the court.

— Stay in contact with his attorney.

— Show up to all court appearances.

— Obey all laws of the State of Idaho and the United States.

— Sign up for pretrial services and check-in at Fremont County Courthouse weekly.

— He will not be able to contact the victim’s family in any way.

— He will need to wear an ankle monitor.

A preliminary probable cause hearing will take place July 1, with July 2 available if extra time is needed.

Wood asked that Daybell’s bail be set at $1 million as the concealed evidence at question are human children remains.

Wood also requested that an ankle monitor be worn with restriction for Daybell limited to Madison and Fremont County.

Daybell’s defense attorney, John Prior, said that Wood’s plea for a $1 million bail isn’t fair as Daybell is only charged with the counts of destruction of evidence.

Prior requested a $100,000 bail.

Lori Daybell’s bail stays at $1 million. She remains in custody in Madison County jail awaiting her preliminary hearing.