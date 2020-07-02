Chad Daybell charged with two additional felony counts

Wearing street clothes, and alongside attorney John Prior in the Fremont County Jail, Chad Daybell was formally charged with two additional felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

Daybell and his attorney appeared via video conference in front of Judge Faren Eddins, who announced the charges.

Each new charge carries a sentence of up to five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

Daybell was originally arrested on two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence, after the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were discovered at his home in June.

Daybell’s $1 million dollar bail remains in place, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 3-4.

Over 5,400 watched the proceedings around the world.