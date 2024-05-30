After two months of trial, an Idaho jury has found former Rexburg resident Chad Daybell guilty on three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and one count of insurance fraud.

The next phase of the trial will be Daybell’s sentencing. Judge Steven Boyce announced after the reading of the verdict that the sentencing phase will take place at about 3:15 p.m. today.

Boyce announced that the state wishes to seek the death penalty.

The verdict comes a year and two weeks after Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty of six of the same crimes, which she committed with Daybell. The two charges regarding insurance fraud were unique to Daybell.

Though she was convicted of the same crimes, Vallow did not receive the death penalty for four reasons, including media saturation and her mental status.

The victims of the murders were two of Vallow’s children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and Daybell’s former wife, Tammy Daybell.

For more information on the trials of Daybell and Vallow, see the Scroll website.