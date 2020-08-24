Chad Daybell pleads not guilty at district arraignment

On Aug. 21 Chad Daybell plead not guilty before District Judge Steven Boyce during Chad Daybell’s arraignment.

The jury trial for his charges will be held from Jan. 11 through Jan. 29, each day beginning at 9 a.m. The pretrial conference will be held on December 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Chad Daybell appeared with his attorney, John Prior. Rob Wood, the prosecuting attorney, was also present during the meeting.

Judge Boyce reviewed Chad Daybell’s options for pleas. His three options were, not guilty, guilty or to stay silent and not enter into a plea.

Chad Daybell faces four felony counts in Fremont county, these charges are two counts of evidence-destruction, alteration or concealment and two counts of evidence-(conspiracy) destruction, alteration or concealment.

Chad Daybell is being held in Fremont County on a $1 million bond.

Lori Daybell’s district arraignment will take place on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. She is held in Madison County on an outstanding bond in Fremont County of $1 million.