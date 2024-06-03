After days of deliberation from Idaho jurors, Judge Steven W. Boyce of the Seventh Judicial District, sentenced convicted killer, Chad Daybell, to death on Saturday in Ada County District Court in Boise.

The 55-year-old was found guilty of first-degree murder and other charges for the killings of his first wife, Tammy Daybell, and two of his current wife’s children, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow on Thursday.

The verdict came a year and two weeks after Daybell’s wife, Lori Vallow, was found guilty of six of the same crimes, which she committed with Daybell. The two charges regarding insurance fraud were unique to Daybell.

Defense lawyers did not have any questions when asked by the judge, according to New York Times.

“The court typically would address the defendant further,” Judge Boyce said. “But in this special sentencing proceeding, the victim-impact statements and the evidence has already demonstrated on the record, I think, the seriousness of what’s occurred.”

According to the New York Times, prosecutors in Daybell’s case claimed the death penalty was justified, pointing to aggravating factors, arguing that the crimes were particularly “heinous, atrocious or cruel.” They also claimed that Daybell was motivated by a desire for remuneration and continued to pose a danger to society.

Lindsey Blake, a prosecutor, described extreme religious claims by Daybell of having visions in which he could determine whether someone was “dark” or “possessed,” in which cases “the body had to be destroyed or die.”

According to East Idaho News, to impose the death penalty, the jurors had to unanimously find that Daybell met at least one of the “aggravating circumstances” that state law says qualifies someone for capital punishment. They also had to agree that those aggravating factors weren’t outweighed by any mitigating factors that might have lessened his culpability or justified a lesser sentence.

Idaho law calls for the mandatory appointment of a lawyer for a post-conviction review after a death penalty sentence has been handed down. An appeal can be sought once a death warrant has been filed.