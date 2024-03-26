On Wednesday at 7 p.m., BYU-Hawaii professor and author of “Dangerous Love” Chad Ford will speak on the Israel-Hamas conflict in room 147 of the Thomas E. Ricks Building.

“Tens of thousands of people are losing their lives and their homes and many more losing family members,” said David Pulsipher, a history, geography and political science professor teaching “Conflict Transformation and Peace.”

The conference will be hosted by the BYU-Idaho Peacebuilding Society. Students, faculty and the public are welcome to attend and listen to Ford. A Q&A session will follow Ford’s remarks.

“On both sides, this has just been an absolute nightmare. Understanding it and understanding the possibilities for peace in that seemingly impossible conflict, I think it should be something that’s important to everybody,” Pulsipher said. “They are our brothers and sisters. They are children of God, and anytime there is suffering and injustice in the world, we should be interested in it.”

Ford currently teaches intercultural peacebuilding in Hawaii, but he has traveled many places, including the Middle East to aid in mediation and direct peacebuilding workshops.

Ford has been visiting BYU-Idaho to train student facilitators in leading his “Dangerous Love” workshops on campus. Carly Amon, a graduating communication major, has been instrumental in bringing the workshops to campus after leading two in collaboration with psychology major Ru Wilson for Amon’s senior project.