Challenging the adventure of a lifetime

Beginning the journey of marriage can challenge the opportunities for adventuring; and because of the first annual Adventure Series, sponsored by BYU-Idaho’s Outdoor Activities, couples can learn how to work around those challenges.

The second part of the Adventure Series: Recreating Outdoors with Couples will be held on Feb. 11 in the MC Little Theater at 6 p.m.

According to the BYU-Idaho master calendar, students are invited to join adventurers Justin and Kimmie Smith as they present what outdoor recreation means to them and what it does for them as a couple.

With the intent to promote outdoor recreation, Outdoor Activities has begun the Adventure Series, with part one focusing on families with kids, part two for couples and part three for women.

“I think really the thing that will benefit the students and everyone here at BYU-I is really, just let them take a look at what outdoor recreation can do for them as a couple or maybe when they’re looking down the road when they get married,” said Morris Christensen, an Outdoor Activities adviser.

The Smith{{‘}}s will be coming and speaking from experience as not only a couple that enjoys the outdoors, but also a couple that is familiar with it.

“Justin and Kimmie, they really get out and do a lot of things outside,” Christensen said. “I just felt like they’d be a great resource to share some thoughts on recreating as a couple.”

At this seminar, the Smiths will be providing tips on how to get outside and get active, especially alongside your partner.

“I feel like when I got married, we slipped into a routine,” said Ellie Livingston, a junior studying communication. “So I guess this would help us be able to break that routine.”