Chamber Brass Ensemble to perform ‘West Side Story’

On Nov. 11, The BYU-Idaho Chamber Brass Ensemble will have a free concert sponsored by the Music Department in the Eliza R. Snow Recital Hall from 5:30-7:00 pm.

The Chamber Brass Ensemble is an audition-only brass instrument group composed of BYU-I students.

“Chamber Brass is a collaborative ensemble with other brass players,” said Tyler McTavish, a senior studying music.”You play in a brass quintet, which includes a tuba, a trombone, a French horn and two trumpets,”

According to thechamberlainbrass.com, the first brass quintets began in the 1940’s, during a tumultuous time of change, wartime and peace.

The group will perform music from American composer Leonard Bernstein and Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian.

Jon Klein, music professor and Chamber Brass Ensemble director, said, “The highlight of the night will be from Bernstein’s ‘West Side Story.'”

