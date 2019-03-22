Changes coming for seminary program

Sharing is caring!











The First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a change for the seminary program.

“Beginning January 2020, seminary students will study the same book of scripture used in the Church’s Come, Follow Me study outline for the year,” according to a letter from the First Presidency.

This means that will be taught in seminary will soon align with what is taught in Sunday school.

To assist in the transition to the new curriculum, seminary classes will begin studying the first half of the New Testament in June 2019.

“We hope that they will have a great experience on Sunday at the meetinghouse,” said Elder Jeffery R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in a news release. “We hope that they will go home and have an experience with their family on Sunday, and we hope that through the week they will have a great experience in seminary studying the Book of Mormon.”