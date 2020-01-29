Changes coming after the 2010 U.S. Census costs Rexburg millions

Every 10 years, workers send out surveys, gather numbers and give out money allotments based on the results. These events make up the United States Census.

Although a number of students at BYU-Idaho aren’t actually from Rexburg, or even Idaho, during the school calendar, Rexburg is the residence for all students who attend school on campus at BYU-I.

As simple as the process of the Census seems, according to Jerry Merrill, mayor of Rexburg, in 2010 there was a certain amount of confusion associated with the Census that prevented students from participating.

“Some students thought that if they were counted as a Rexburg resident then it could endanger their home state status or their residency,” Merrill said. “Maybe they wanted to go back to their home state to go to graduate school or something like that, so they were hesitant to register as a Rexburg resident because they were afraid.”

While students may consider their home address to be their official residence, this fear that Merrill referred to caused many students to not participate in the Census at all in the year 2010 and consequentially robbed the city of Rexburg of a lot of money.

Merrill said there were around 2,000 to 3,000 less people accounted for during the 2010 Census. This number translated into a large sum of money over the time span of 10 years, reaching millions of dollars the city of Rexburg could have received in federal funding if the Census count would have been correct.

In 2020, it is time to participate in the new Census event to determine the next 10 years of money allotment for the place in which you reside.

Many students who refer to their home city and state as their place of residence may believe that this number should be correct because they don’t plan on staying in Rexburg, resulting in eventual truth to this population number.

The Census isn’t meant to reflect individuals’ home state. In hopes to avoid a similar problem in the 2020 Census, Merrill explains how it works in hopes to eliminate this fear and confusion in students hesitant in participating in the upcoming Census.

“The Census says that they just want to know who is living where on April 1,” Merrill said. “In other words, where do you lay your head at night on April 1 of 2020? If you’re in Rexburg, Idaho, they want to know that you are in Rexburg, Idaho. They don’t care what state you’re from; they don’t care about the taxes; they don’t care about residency. They just want to know how many people are in Rexburg, Idaho, on April 1, 2020.”

If not resolved, the 2020 Census will again be problematic.

The Idaho Statesmen reports that if a residence in Idaho isn’t counted in the upcoming Census, it could cost the state of Idaho, as well as individual cities, even more money than the 2010 Census.

“An uncounted Idahoan in the 2020 Census could cost the state between $1,200 and $1,500 per year in foregone federal funding, or $12,000 to $15,000 during the 10-year period until the next Census,” said Chad Houck, deputy secretary of the state according to an article in Idaho Statesmen.

Recently, the Census Bureau accepted a plan for BYU-I to be able to report numbers on all single students who attend BYU-I on campus, taking the responsibility away from the students, Merrill said. While it will significantly help the problem, it doesn’t take responsibility away from married students or other Rexburg residents living in BYU-I unapproved housing.

Raising awareness of the purpose of the Census will help prevent the 2010 Census from repeating itself.