Changes made to BYU-Idaho grants and scholarships

Changes to the BYU-Idaho’s institutional aid programs have recently been announced.

The BYU-Idaho General Scholarship and the BYU-Idaho Academic Scholarship have been replaced by the BYU-Idaho Thomas E. Ricks Grant.

These changes of combining the scholarships in one grant offer flexibility to students to take classes year-round. Those eligible for the Ricks Grant will receive the grant for all three semesters (fall, winter, spring).

This allows students to receive financial aid and take classes during their flex-track along with their on-track semesters.

According to the announcement, “Students taking all online classes during their flex-track will qualify for reduced tuition as well as be eligible to receive their Ricks Grant.”

There is no longer a 14-credit requirement to receive the grant. The Ricks Grant offers flexibility to those unable to enroll for 12 credits, but it will give the full grant to those who do. Grants will not be awarded to those taking less than six credits.

According to the announcement, only two components are used to determine eligibility:

Financial Need: Financial need is determined by evaluating students’ responses from the BYU-Idaho Thomas E. Ricks Grant Application in conjunction with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Academic Achievement: Academic achievement is determined using students’ BYU-I cumulative GPA. Starting Fall 2020, the maximum Thomas E. Ricks Grant a student may receive based on academic achievement will be ½ tuition (using the tuition rate for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints). This change will allow BYU-I to help additional students in financial need.

Students are invited to apply for the BYU-Idaho Thomas E. Ricks Grants October 1, 2019 through March 1, 2020.

The Thomas E. Ricks Grant page on the Financial Aid website contains more information regarding the details.