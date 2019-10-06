Changes made to the Young Women program and new temple locations announced

Bonnie Cordon, Young Women general president, shared changes to the Young Women’s Program as directed by President Russell M. Nelson.

The first revision was to the “Young Women theme.” The revisions include changing ‘We’ to ‘I’ as well as adding the phrase “Heavenly Parents.”

The second revision changed Young Women class structures. The First Presidency asks Young Women leadership and bishops to organize them by age and according to their specific ward’s needs.

“However your classes are organized, you young women are vital in building unity,” Corden said.

The third revision changed the class names in the Young Women program. The names “Beehives,” “Mia Maids” and “Laurels” will be retired and all the age groups will simply be known as “Young Women.”

The final revision was made is to strengthen class presidencies and to show the importance of those presidencies.

“Young women, being a member of a class presidency may be your first opportunity to participate in this inspired pattern of leadership,” Cordon said.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, closed the session and addressed the women gathered in the conference hall and around the world.

“From the dawning of time, women have been blessed with a unique moral compass — the ability to distinguish right from wrong,” Nelson said. “This gift is enhanced in those who make and keep covenants.’

Nelson finished his talk by announcing to 8 new temples in the following areas: Freetown, Sierra Leon, Orem Utah, Port Moseby, Papua New Guinea, Bentonville, Arkansas, Bacolod, Philippines, Mcallen, Texas, Coban Guatemala, Taylorsville, Utah.