Changing our culture by giving a voice to all walks of life

Maximillian Gold, a junior studying recreation management, is the organizer of a new on-campus event: All Walks of Life — True Stories from True Disciples (or AWOL for short). He encourages students with a story to apply to present.

Six presenters will speak on experiences that have shaped them and open eyes to the student body’s diverse life experiences.

“We’re talking about the guy who’s coming home early from a mission, to the girl with an eating disorder, to the person with depression, to the person who’s homosexual, the person who was in an abusive household, literally anything that has shaped you,” Gold said.

The goal of the event is to share stories less commonly told within Church culture to deepen others’ understanding that the power of Christ’s atonement is for everyone. Gold hopes to help students remove the “mask of perfection” members of the Church may wear and give voice to those who have a story to tell.

“I feel like in Church culture (people try) to maintain this image of perfection,” Gold said. “There are a lot of people on this campus, including myself, who have really insane stories that are just waiting to be heard and who need to find their voice.”

If you have a story to share, auditions will be March 28 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Manwaring Center 366. Although only six presenters will be chosen to participate, Gold hopes to share more stories later on in the form of Mormon Message-style videos.

“I feel like we’re making history on this campus and really gonna help inspire people’s hearts and change the culture we have here,” Gold said. “That’s what this is all about.”

All students are encouraged to come to the audition and share their stories, even those with limited public speaking experience. During the time leading up to the event, which will be June 15, Gold and others will coach speakers through the process of creating a powerful and eloquent presentation.

Gold has been working on AWOL since the idea came to him during his second semester of school. However, the road to making AWOL a reality has been long.

After months of passing the idea from person to person, Gold was eventually sent to President Henry J. Eyring, before being sent to Student Activities, where he tweaked and shifted his concept until the event was finally approved.

Now that his idea is finally coming to fruition, Gold is confident it will be a groundbreaking event he hopes will have a positive impact on campus culture.

Beyond telling less conventional stories, the event will also be a place for participants to celebrate coming as they are — Church or formal dress will not be expected.

“It is about the Atonement of Christ, but it’s different because we want to celebrate the people and the uniqueness of everybody,” Gold said. “So I won’t be wearing a suit and tie; I’m a hat and hoodie kind of guy. So what’s cool is we want people to be as their absolute true selves.”