Channel your inner Inigo Montoya at BYU-I’s fencing clinic

“The Princess Bride” contains one of the most iconic sword fighting scenes in cinematic history. Inigo Montoya and Westley’s duel involving parries, thrusts and courteous yet epic dialogue has been planted in the memories of countless movie watchers.

From now until the end of Winter Semester 2021, BYU-Idaho offers students a fencing clinic on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 7:30-9 p.m.

BYU-I students trained in fencing run the clinic which is available to any current student. Those who wish to participate must register through BYU-I’s Recreational Sports page. Required equipment can be rented from the Equipment Room in the John W. Hart building for $15 for the whole semester. This equipment includes a mask, chest protector and glove. The sabers used for the class are provided.

On Tuesdays, the clinic is held in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center in the Grand Ballroom Section C. and on Saturdays meets in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in the 260 Gym.

According to Olympic Games, fencing became a sport around the 14th or 15th century. Originally, it was a form of military training with roots traced back to both Italy and Germany.

For many students, fencing provides an opportunity to try something new while attending college.

“I was looking for something fun to get involved in,” said Brayden Meyer, a freshman studying civil engineering. “It would be pretty cool to look back and say I did fencing and that I know how to fence.”

Fencing has been around at BYU-I for a number of years but wasn’t available for a few semesters due to the pandemic. Now it’s back and will most likely continue going forward.

Instructors teach various aspects of the sport from basic footwork to parries and attacks.

“It was pretty cool because (the instructors) teach different forms and styles,” Meyer said. “They’re basic moves, and as you get better you incorporate them all.”

While instructors are responsible for the teaching aspect of the clinic, most of the work and learning is done through practice.

“The whole sport is 1 vs. 1,” said Ben Gardiner, a junior studying art. “Although the last half hour we try to do games and sometimes it’s everybody against everybody.”

Learning the ability to sword fight may have seemed like a childish dream for many people growing up. Now students have the chance to trade in sticks and empty wrapping paper tubes for a real saber so their sword-fighting dreams can become reality.