Citizen Soldier is a band that sings about the struggles with mental health.

According to their official website, the Salt Lake City–based band, “presents an accessible message that combats stigmatization and provides a group therapy dynamic.”

Citizen Soldier is scheduled to play at the Madison Performing Arts Center on July 6.

Jake Segura, the band’s founder, has family connections at the center and was first requested after an increase of student suicide in the area.

“There is a risk of being judged or misunderstood, and we just feel like talking about these issues …, bringing attention and encouraging education on it,” Segura said.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to provide therapy scholarships, through Madison Cares, for youth needing mental health support. It will pay off debt from therapy as well as create therapy scholarships.

“(I wanted to talk about) what I went through, and about mental illnesses and its stigmas. (I am hoping) to adjust the way people think about mental health,” Segura said.

Segura started the band after wanting to share his journey looking for psychiatric care back in 2016. He didn’t intend to turn his passion project of bringing awareness to mental health into a career; however, people were impressed by the songs and wanted more.

“I put a wanted ad in KSL, which is like the Craigslist of Utah. I met probably 70 to 80 people. Like I spent months just meeting with different people until I finally found the right group of guys,” Segura said.

Citizen Soldier now consists of singer Jake Segura, guitarists Matt Duffney and Kooper Honosky, bassist and keyboardist Wonitta and drummer Kyle Persell.

The event will have food trucks, a silent auction and a raffle.

“It’s going to be a really fun laid-back experience. It’s an excuse for people to get together and have some good food and listen to some new music that they haven’t heard before. ”