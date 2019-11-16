Cheating at BYU-I

When viewing BYU-Idaho’s page about academic honesty, a quote from True to the Faith is front and center: “If you lie, steal, cheat, or neglect to give the full amount of work for your pay, you lose your self-respect. You lose the guidance of the Holy Ghost.”

BYU-Idaho’s rules and honor code are intertwined with its religion. However, the question remains if this actually facilitates an environment with less cheating.

Statistically, data shows that the vast majority of students cheat. According to the International Center for Academic Integrity, 68% of undergraduate students admitted cheating on tests, and a survey of over 70,000 high school students showed that 95% admitted to cheating.

Despite the prevalence of nationwide cheating, BYU-I defies the norm. While the BYU-I Testing Center is not allowed to release any specific data, they said the school is statistically far more academically honest than the average university.

Cheating still occurs, though. Maxwell Acquah, a junior studying computer information technology and former Testing Center employee, said, “normally we would catch one person in the space of two weeks, but during midterm weeks and final weeks sometimes a few people are caught in a matter of hours.”

Because of the honor code, some teachers have trusted students with take-home exams that are designed to be “on your honor,” with closed-notes rules or other parameters. If a student were to take the opportunity to cheat on these tests, the averages, curves and feedback for the test would be inaccurate, which can cause a disadvantage for the learning and grading experience for other students.

“I think it’s tough because it’s all honor based. The temptation is definitely there to pull up my notes. Tests are supposed to obviously test our own understanding,” said Megan Soelberg, a senior studying FCS apparel entrepreneurship. “As long as I know that I’m doing what I should be doing, then it’s fine, but I don’t like to be pitted against people who have cheated on tests or used their notes at home.”

Even though the Testing Center only keeps statistics on cheating during exams, the statistics still give reason to show that BYU-I has less problems with honesty in comparison to other universities.