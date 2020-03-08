Chemistry Seminar: Solving microscopic issues

The room smelt of complimentary cookies as students entered and scattered among various tables, all waiting for the presentation held in room 277 of the George Romney building on Feb. 27 to start. This gave students the opportunity to hear Rock Mancini, an assistant professor from Washington State University, share his research centered on immunology.

Mancini spoke to roughly 30 attendees about the research that he and his colleagues at Washington State are currently undertaking: creating immunostimulants that target cancer cell metabolism.

According to an article on ScienceDirect, immunostimulants “activate innate immunity and promote release of endogenous immune mediators as an aid in the treatment of immunodeficiency conditions, chronic infections, or cancer.”

In other words, these stimulants help treat these conditions by affecting the cell directly.

Mancini’s interest in the field of synthetic immunology started with the idea to work with biological systems on a molecular level.

“We have this thing that we know of as ‘immune response,'” Mancini said. “As an example, you have the Flu and you get better later on. We can design molecules that control that kind of process, and that really excites me about the field.”

Mancini hopes by conducting this type of research that others will be inspired to follow a similar path and develop their own therapies.

“We have a few candidates for drugs we are making, specifically cancer immunotherapeutics,” Mancini said. “It is more than just the molecules; we are showing a new pathway forward on how to design immunostimulants that you can use to control immunity.”

The research that Mancini and his team are conducting is an extensive process and has the potential to help a lot of people. For one student in particular, this endeavor is more personal.

David Findlay, a freshman studying biology, said he found the seminar very interesting and applicable to the field he wants to go into. His personal interest in this field sprouted from a place close to home.

“My mother has Lymes Disease,” Findlay said. “Hearing about that and looking more into that sparked an interest in how you can help the immune system deal with those really tough diseases that you normally can’t combat very well. That is why I have been thinking about genetic engineering.”

Because of the seminar, Findlay hopes to use the information he learned as a springboard into his own ideas and future internships. He even plans on applying to WSU to pursue medical school, something that Mancini also touched on in his presentation.

According to Mancini, people have focused on immunology for a long time, and because of students like Findlay, it could be around for much longer, helping others one molecule at a time.