Chemistry professor collaborates with Young Living Essential Oils

When chemistry professor David Collins of BYU-Idaho first reached out to Utah-based Young Living Essential Oils about a job opening, he never knew turning down the position would launch a multi-year academic partnership.

Today, that initial inquiry has transformed into a robust experiential channel, connecting classroom chemistry at BYUI directly to commercial research and development.

According to the Young Living Essential Oils website, one of the company’s key goals is ensuring every product comes from natural resources and methods. They advocate for farmers who give back to the Earth through regenerative agriculture and soil enrichment.

“Our farmers double as scientists, continuously testing soil composition and nutrition, innovating regenerative agricultural approaches, exhaustively documenting the health and quality of our plants, and running lab tests to ensure all essential oils meet our exacting specifications,” according to Young Living.

What began as a job search turned into a partnership focused on student opportunities. Unable to relocate to Utah because of family commitments, Collins, now in his 21st year of teaching in Rexburg, proposed a new approach. He suggested using BYU-Idaho’s required internship program to give students hands-on research experience in the essential oil company’s research and development department.

Collins explained that Young Living offers project ideas to students. This allows him to mentor students on projects, creating future internship opportunities. He said that it slowly developed by chance because of the contact for potential employment.

David Collins' poster on hydrosol creation in the George S. Romney Building. Photo Credit: Alex Bigelow

This essentially creates a feedback loop. To help undergraduates gain the experience needed for the high-level analytical demands of industrial chemistry, Young Living began supporting campus projects with specialized supplies and donated two major laboratory instruments. In return, students gain hands-on experience on sophisticated machinery before setting foot in corporate laboratories, making them uniquely competitive candidates.

"I'm planning on trying to get an internship there. This connection is a good bridge," said Jared Babcock, a junior studying chemistry.

Babcock added that he's talked to a few people who would like students to have some level of research experience before they are considered for internships; this way, they can be more prepared for the work to come.

In the lab, student interns move far beyond basic product testing. Their primary focus centers on solving complex analytical challenges, such as characterizing the massive quantities of liquid byproduct—known as hydrosol—generated during steam distillation. While industrial processes typically discard or ignore this wastewater, BYUI student researchers run precise chemical analyses to determine its stability, composition and commercial viability.





David Collins' poster showing oil sample in the Romney Building. Photo Credit: Alex Bigelow

"As you might imagine, the oil is this much, and the water waste is huge—one hundred times more waterways," Collins said. "They've never taken time to analyze it and they've never considered it as a potential marketable product."

Despite overseeing projects that directly influence commercial product development, Collins maintains a clear distinction between academic rigor and consumer enthusiasm. While keeping various oil samples on hand strictly for analytical comparisons, he views the entire initiative through the lens of student growth and scientific discovery.

"I don't buy their product," Collins said. "The collaboration is sheerly professional, and I focus on the scientific aspects."

Through donated technology, internships and hands-on laboratory experience, the partnership offers BYUI chemistry majors a clear path from undergraduate study to practical industry research to use for future careers.