Chill out during home evening

Each Monday evening, BYU-Idaho students have the opportunity to meet together in smaller groups to hold home evening. Brainstorming ideas for activities in the winter season could be challenging for some students.

“I feel like in the winter it’s harder to put FHE together because there are not as many activities for people to do outdoors, so there are less activities to be done,” said Hannah Humble, a junior studying biology. “It depends on how motivated your FHE group is to plan activities.”

To help students plan their winter FHE, here are 10 activities students can plan for home evening this semester:

Friends-giving

Friends-giving is an activity where a group of students get together and share a meal with friends. Each student can make their favorite holiday dish and could even invite other home evening groups to join with them.

“Having a friends-giving for a family home evening activity is great,” said Hakeem Alurdhan, a freshman studying psychology. “Being able to get together with friends and feeling as though you have a home away from home is such a good way to spend Thanksgiving.”

Homemade Christmas Decor

This is an indoor activity to make homemade Christmas decorations, such as paper snowflakes, gingerbread houses or garland. Students can decorate their apartments with the crafts they made.

“For a long time, when me and my siblings were kids, my family would get clay and make little ornaments like animals and characters,” said Caitlin Payne, a junior studying humanities. “Then we would bake them in the oven, then we put little wires in them, paint them and hang them on the tree.”

Sledding

“Sledding and playing in the snow would be a fun activity for family home evening,” said Cate Williamson, a freshman studying English.

If students like snow, they can go sledding. A couple of places to sled in Rexburg include Porter Park, Smith Park or the sand dunes. Other places to sled in the area can be found by clicking here.

Making hot cocoa and cookies

Staying indoors on cold winter evenings could include making hot cocoa, cookies or watching Christmas movies. Students can bring their favorite cookie recipes, then groups make the cookies together. While making the cookies, a holiday movie can be playing in the background.

“A fun twist to add to that, would be to see who could decorate the best cookies, with sprinkles and frosting,” said Cami Lawson, a freshman studying exercise physiology.

Visiting a nursing home

A service opportunity to do for home evening in the winter would be to visit a nursing home. Students can talk with the residents, play games, sing songs and bring treats.

Have a game night

“My favorite activity for family home evening this semester was getting together with our family home evening brothers and playing jack box games,” said Ana Grace Gustafson, a freshman studying nursing.

This activity allows students to play games and get to know one another better. Have everyone bring their favorite game to play for more variety. Some games to play are Pictionary, two truths and a lie, mafia or fruit basket.

Gift exchange

A gift exchange activity is where students set an amount on how much each person can spend on an individual gift. Everyone picks a name from a hat and buys a gift for that name. Then they gather together to exchange gifts.

Christmas caroling

Get the holiday spirit while Christmas caroling. A group of people get together and go around a neighborhood or apartment complex as they sing Christmas songs to friends and neighbors.

Snowman building competition

If there is snow on the ground, have a snowman building competition. Split the home evening group up into teams and build snowmen. A couple members could be selected as judges to select a winning team.

These ideas could give students ideas to help them gather together for home evening during the colder months.

Other ideas for year-round activities can be found by clicking here.