Chiropractor who stole and sold Wal-Mart merchandise sentenced to probation

A judge sentenced a St. Anthony chiropractor to three years of probation on withheld judgment on March 25.

District Court Judge Jon Shindurling sentenced Brady Fielding of St. Anthony to immediate probation and withheld judgment for three years. Fielding also was not fined but is expected to have to pay an estimated $7,000 to $8,000 of restitution costs. Fielding was initially charged with one count of burglary and another count of grand theft.

Fielding signed and agreed to the terms of probation in the hopes that through the withheld judgment, he may have the felonies removed from his record at a later time. As part of a statement prepared by Fielding in his sentencing on Friday, he said, “I am very remorseful. … I wish I could take it all back.”

Fielding, the head chiropractor at Fielding Chiropractic and Wellness in St. Anthony, admitted to stealing from Wal-Mart on nine or 10 different occasions over a four to five week period in November, where he took items and redistributed them online for profit.

He was arrested at the beginning of January and then originally pled “not guilty” to the charges against him. Fielding changed his plea on Feb. 4 and is currently in counseling and on medication for bipolar disorder.

According to information shared to the court on Friday, at the time of the crime, Fielding and his family were facing financial hardships such as student debt and an expensive car payment.